WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — After a fire destroyed a vacant mobile home Tuesday morning, neighbors in the area are saying this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

It’s not even the second.

At least five fires have completely destroyed mobile homes on Effie Lane in Walkertown over the last few years, neighbors say. Any time between two months and five years ago, homes were burnt down.

Vacant homes in the neighborhood seem to keep catching fire and very rarely does anyone learn what caused the blazes.

While Keith Clayton says he’s seen this happen over and over again, the fire on Tuesday morning was different. His daughter had lived in the mobile home that caught fire up until about a month ago.

It was a relief to the neighborhood when the Fire Chief confirmed that there was no one inside the home when it burned.

The Clayton family said they’ve lived on this street for several years, and they worry about the repeated fires. There are concerns that these could be intentionally set. “They put a camera at the top of the trailer park to stop some of this, but I don’t know what’s going on. I guess they’re doing what they’re doing,” Clayton said.

The mobile home that burned Tuesday appeared to be a complete loss, and fire crews worked through the morning as they investigated the cause.