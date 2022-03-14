Neighbor shoots man assaulting family with ‘bladed weapon’ during apparent mental health episode, police say

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A neighbor shot a man who assaulted his family members in Burlington.

According to police, they responded to the Truitt Drive just before midnight on Sunday. When they got there, they learned that a man who seemed to be having some kind of mental health episode had assaulted his family members with ‘a bladed weapon.’

A neighbor saw the situation and attempted to intervene to help the family. The man assaulted the neighbor, as well, and the neighbor shot the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital. No one else was seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter