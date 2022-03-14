Neighbor shoots man assaulting family with ‘bladed weapon’ during apparent mental health episode, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A neighbor shot a man who assaulted his family members in Burlington.

According to police, they responded to the Truitt Drive just before midnight on Sunday. When they got there, they learned that a man who seemed to be having some kind of mental health episode had assaulted his family members with ‘a bladed weapon.’

A neighbor saw the situation and attempted to intervene to help the family. The man assaulted the neighbor, as well, and the neighbor shot the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital. No one else was seriously injured.

The investigation is ongoing.