Need somewhere new to check out this weekend? Eden’s first microbrewery opening soon

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Eden is getting its first microbrewery.

Reynolds Brewery opens Wednesday, July 28. It occupies the former Fieldcrest Mills Water Works building, on West Meadow Road in Eden.

Reynolds Brewery is owned by Chip and Toni Reynolds. It’s been a dream of Chip’s for nearly 25 years; since he started brewing beer in the mid-1990s. He canvassed the area for ideas for his own brewery with a friend, George Brewer. Sadly, Brewer passed away suddenly in 2020 and didn’t get to see the fruition of Reynolds Brewery.

There is a room called The George in the brewery dedicated to Mr. Brewer’s memory, and it’s already being booked for special events and holiday parties.

They have five different microbrews available as an initial offering and wine for the non-beer drinkers. They hope to expand the beer, wine and food offerings over time.

“Toni and I moved here in 2000 and feel like this community is our hometown. We wanted to bring Eden an establishment that people will enjoy for years to come,” owner Chip Reynolds says.

“It has been a pleasure working with Chip and Toni over the last two years,” said Mike Dougherty, Director of Economic Development for the City of Eden. “They have created a beautiful facility that rivals anything in Greensboro or Charlotte.” Dougherty believes the opening is perfectly timed for the new industries and residents that have moved to Eden since 2019.

“We invite the citizens of Eden, Rockingham County and our Virginia neighbors to visit our brewery,” Toni said. “Our family wants this to be a place to relax and enjoy what we have to offer.”

For more information, contact Reynolds Brewery at 336-627-3575.