GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is finalizing funding and figuring out where to place video detection devices in the state to better track people who are driving the wrong way.

The specific data they are looking for is how many times it happens and why.

FOX8 learned about the study as we investigated a wrong-way crash involving three vehicles on I-40 near Wendover Avenue on Feb. 2.

A driver who saw headlights coming at them called 911 expressing concern and fear.

NCDOT engineer Brian Mayhew told us that a majority of these crashes happen at night and admitted in the last few months there have been several wrong-way crashes in the Triad, the triangle and across the state.

Jeff Mercer, who is a business consultant for Family Fare Convenience Stores, told us he encountered a wrong-way driver earlier this week.

“A driver was coming off the interstate, and they were actually coming up the ramp in the wrong direction…they were headed towards me, so I stopped a complete stop, and I tried to move out of the way slowly,” Mercer said.

There are over 1,000 interchanges in North Carolina and several thousand ramps, so transportation officials want to learn more about wrong-way driver behavior before they talk about changes needed to better alert drivers.

“I think the signs and markings we have now are reasonable, and I think they are adequate based on the information that we have today…obviously, we know wrong-way driving is occurring,” Mayhew said.

As for the crash on I-40, three people suffered minor injuries.

A Greensboro police spokesperson told us officers are working to determine where the driver got on the interstate in the wrong direction. They have not yet released the name of the driver or charges the person will face.