NCDHHS to hold final Summer Cash, Cash 4 College drawings as part of vaccine campaign

After the numbers are drawn for both contests, NCDHHS will determine the identities of the vaccinated people who correspond to those numbers. NCDHHS will then verify that the people do not fall under any exclusions from participation in the program and contact them to get their consent to receive the funds and release their identities.



This process may take several days. No identifying details will be revealed prior to that.



The $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will end on Aug. 4. Random number generator drawings happened every other week on Wednesdays beginning June 23. New entries closed at midnight on the Sunday prior to the Wednesday drawing.



All winners will be announced once they are verified.



North Carolinians 18 and older who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine were automatically entered into four drawings for a chance to win a $1 million cash prize. Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were automatically entered into four drawings to win $125,000 toward post-secondary education.



The $125,000 can be used at any post-secondary institution and is awarded in the form of a NC 529 account.



The odds of winning are dependent upon the total number of eligible entries at the time of each drawing.



You can learn more about the $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings at SummerVaxCash.com.