ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad nursing home is forbidden from accepting new patients by order of the NCDHHS.

A two-and-a-half-page letter from the state outlines that the conditions at Westwood Health and Rehabilitation are detrimental to the health and safety of the residents.

The rehabilitation center located in Archdale treats patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s and they provide short-term rehabilitation, according to their website.

Specifics about the nature of the violations at the center have not yet been released, but Archdale police responded to four accidental 911 hang-up calls since Thursday. On Easter morning, a welfare check was requested and on February 25, an Archdale officer responded to the home to follow-up a report taken by Adult Protective Services.

Archdale police say there are no active investigations into Westwood Health and Rehabilitation at this time.

Westwood Health and Rehabilitation has 20 days to appeal these violations.

This comes just a few short months after the state began investigating Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Thomasville, where the state determined that the administrator did not activate the facility’s emergency preparedness plan, leaving three staff members to care for nearly 100 patients for over six hours.

No criminal charges have been filed in the case at Pine Ridge, but another update is likely to come in the next few weeks.