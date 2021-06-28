NC Zoo to drop requirement for reservations on July 1

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
(North Carolina Zoo)

(North Carolina Zoo)

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Zoo is ending the requirement for visitors to make reservations. A statement from the zoo says reservations will no longer be required beginning July 1.

The zoo will still require visitors who are not fully vaccinated to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing.

When the zoo reopened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, reservations were required to limit the number of visitors to the zoo, which is outside of Asheboro.

In recent months, the zoo has welcomed an elephant, a polar bear and 12 red wolf pups.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter