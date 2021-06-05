NC woman wins $1M lottery prize after buying $10 ticket from Circle K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Eleni Housiadas, of Charlotte, decided to pick up a 50X the Cash ticket and won a $1 million top prize, according to an NC Eduation Lottery news release.

Housiadas purchased her winning $10 ticket from the Circle K on Sharon Road West in Charlotte.

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

Housiadas had a choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

She chose the lump sum of $600,000 and took home $424,503 after federal and state tax withholdings.

