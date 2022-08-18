DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Amarfis Lopez, of Durham, took a chance on a $20 scratch-off and won a $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Lopez bought her winning Platinum ticket from Cross Creek Convenience on Guess Road in Durham.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on Wednesday to collect her prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,016.

