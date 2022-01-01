NC voter ID trial delayed as US Supreme Court examines case

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A federal trial set for January on litigation challenging North Carolina’s voter photo identification law has been delayed.

That’s to give time to the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether legislative leaders should be permitted to help defend the law in court.

The justices said last month it would consider that request from House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger.

The presiding judge in a lawsuit filed by civil rights groups wrote Thursday that it made sense to delay the Jan. 24 trial start to avoid further confusion over voter ID.

Two other lawsuits related to the 2018 voter ID mandate are pending.