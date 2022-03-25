RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Fewer and fewer of us are filing for unemployment, the latest figures released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce show.

The rate for February was at 3.7%, which was .2 of a point lower than in January and remained just below the seasonally adjusted national rate of 3.8%.

North Carolina’s rate has declined every month for the past year as the economy continues to rebound from the brief recession caused by COVID-19, when unemployment in April 2020 spiked to 14.8%, which was the highest rate recorded since tracking began in 1948, a congressional report found.

NC unemployment trend vs. U.S. for the past year. (NC DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE)

The rate in February 2021 was 5.4% in North Carolina and 6.2% nationally. Many economists have said that unemployment rates of around 4% comprise full employment. National rates had risen slightly in January but now were lower than they had been in December 2021 (3.9%).

The U.S. gained about 678,000 jobs in February, nearly a 50% increase from the 481,000 gained in January. The Department of Commerce’s release said that 182,600 had been added statewide in the past year, with 164,000 of those in the private sector. Leisure and hospitality services and professional and business services continue to dominate the growth in jobs, the state report said. Only mining and logging showed a year-over-year loss in the categories tracked.

North Carolina’s labor face in February surpassed 5.015 million. There were only 187,258 listed as employed, more than 75,000 fewer than a year ago.

Last week the Department of Commerce had reported that all 100 counties showed slight increases in January, with the 14 counties that comprise the Piedmont Triad increasing.58 of a percentage point.

Fastest rebounds

WalletHub, an investment firm that crunches numbers to provide insights into our trends and habits, issued a report on Friday that said North Carolina’s unemployment rate was the 23rd best nationally for bouncing back from the pandemic.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia by reviewing and weighing in the unemployment rate in February against February 2021 and 2019 and January 2020, then creating an average of the variants for ranking.

Indiana, Utah, Nebraska, Kansas, Montana, Oklahoma and Minnesota ranked Nos. 1-7, and each has a seasonally adjusted unemployment of below 3%. Alabama, New Hampshire and Arizona completed the top 10. Some states showed rebound rates of surpassing 30% from February 2019 and January 2020. North Dakota had a 40.4% improvement from 2020. North Carolina’s improvement was much lower than most.

WalletHub calculated that the “worst” improvement had occurred in D.C., California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Maryland and Massachusetts (going from No. 51 to No. 45).

“Post-coronavirus job growth will be in the fields of business reorganization, bankruptcy, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and computer engineering,” Anne Marie Lofaso, a professor of law at West Virginia University, told WalletHub. “Social media skills, financial expertise, computer skills, and computer engineering will be in demand. There is likely to be renewed faith in medical research.”

N.C. counties lag

The county-by-county data released last week showed that the highest unemployment rate in the Triad is in Guilford County, which climbed .6 of a point to 4.4%. Caswell County, though, had the biggest change, up .8 to 4.1%.

The lowest rates were in Davie, Stokes and Caswell counties, which each was at 3.2% despite being up by at least .5. The highest rate in the state is in Scotland County, which is at 8.1%.

This trend continues despite many employers across the region say they still need workers.

The county rates for February are scheduled to be released on April 6. You can read more of the current data in the full report.