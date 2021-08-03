NC State Representative Jerry Carter has passed away

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — State Representative Jerry Carter passed away Tuesday morning, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office tweeted their condolences Tuesday morning.

Jerry Carter was a Republican, elected in 2018 and represented District 65, which encompasses most of Rockingham County. He was reelected and currently serving his second term.

He was the founder and senior pastor of Reidsville Baptist Church and Chaplain for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Jerry Carter was born in Eden, NC.