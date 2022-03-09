NC scientists still working to clear rape kit backlog

(WGHP) — Thousands of sexual assault kits are still on crime lab shelves waiting to be tested.

State officials discovered there were more untested sexual assault kits in North Carolina than any other state in 2018. Over the past four years, the state has processed more than 5,000 kits, slowly catching up on the backlog.

“When we can identify who did it, we will hold them accountable,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Since so many sexual assault kits are waiting to be tested, it leaves survivors without answers or justice.

“Of the 16,000 [test kits], more than half have either been tested or are in the process of being tested,” he said.

According to an N.C. Department of Justice spokesperson, of the 16,236 older test kits on crime lab shelves, 5,449 have been completely tested, 1,047 are in the process of being tested and 9,740 are waiting to be tested.

“It’s still going to take a couple of years, and it’s not because of any lack of commitment to this issue by anyone in North Carolina. It’s that there are only a couple of vendor labs in the country, and North Carolina is not the only state dealing with this problem,” he said.

Stein told FOX8 any new kits are processed at the state crime lab.

“We needed more scientists and the…General Assembly gave us more scientists,” he said. “We think that we’ll be able to handle the kits that are happening in real-time in the normal way.”

The older test kits, some several years old, are sent off for examination in another lab. Stein said $9 million in the current state budget helped make it possible.

“We’re going to be outsourcing those to private labs because our state crime lab does not have the capacity to handle both the new kits and the old kits at the same time,” Stein said.

Stein told FOX8 since starting to clear the backlog there have been nearly 70 arrests. There is a special team at the DOJ dedicated to helping district attorneys prosecute these types of cases.

“When there are these violent assaults, we will do everything in our power to get that person off the street,” he said.

Stein said there are bid requests out to labs around the country to help clear the backlog.