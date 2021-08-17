NC organization flies emergency field hospital from Greensboro to Haiti after earthquake kills more than 1,400

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The people of Haiti are getting help from Greensboro as Samaritan’s Purse flies out an emergency field hospital following a deadly 7.5-magnitude earthquake.

The international Christian relief organization, based on Boone, sent out the 36-bed trauma hospital, including a laboratory, pharmacy and operating theatre, at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The plane landed in Port-au-Prince at 9 a.m.

“We sent this field hospital today to bring more relief to the suffering Haitian people,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “We pray that as our staff treats the sick and wounded, God will use our efforts to remind them of His love for them.”

Samaritan’s Purse also sent a team of 11 disaster response specialists, and 35 medical personnel will be arriving in the coming days.

The organization has already sent down more than 30 tons of emergency relief supplies.

Saturday’s earthquake left at least 1,200 dead and 2,800 injured in the Caribbean island nation, with thousands more displaced from their destroyed or damaged homes. Survivors in some areas were forced to shelter in streets or soccer fields with the few belongings they were able to salvage from their homes.

The epicenter of the quake was about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

If you want to help out, you can learn more on Samaritan’s Purse’s website.