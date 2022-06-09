(WGHP) — A proposed North Carolina amendment seeks to research a ban on future gun sales near schools.

The amendment proposed by Sen. Natalie Murdock calls for a study to pinpoint gun shops and retailers within a quarter mile, or 1,400 feet, of a school.

“We’re not trying to stop gun sales. We’re trying to keep our children safe, so they have the freedoms to get an education,” she said during an announcement Thursday.

Sen. Murdock mentioned a safety zone between businesses selling weapons and schools and daycares. She cited research from other states examining a link to violence.

“When you’re looking at children, they are really impacted by their surroundings, and those studies show proximity to a number of things being close to the school could potentially contribute to violence, so that was a part of that inspiration,” she said.

The amendment follows an elementary school shooting last month in Uvalde, Texas, that has reignited debates about gun reform nationwide.

“I’ve seen what guns do. I don’t want that to happen to me. I don’t want that to happen to my children. I don’t want that to happen to any of you, and it could happen anywhere,” said Mari Rosales, a nurse and former teacher speaking in favor of gun reform.

She said her sense of safety dropping her son off at kindergarten has been shattered.

“We have to do something. This keeps happening over and over and over again, and I just don’t understand why we can’t start chipping away at this problem. We don’t have to have one huge solution. We can take steps, little ones maybe…to address this issue,” she said. “Our job is to take care of children and take care of the most vulnerable…we are failing miserably, and we need to do something to change that.”

The amendment does not seek to close any existing businesses by creating a barrier between classrooms and gun shops.

The drafted amendment could be added to any bill dealing with gun reform moving forward this session.