RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on speeding this week, according to an NC Department of Transportation news release.

“Operation Crash Reduction” will run from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9.



The event is part of a largercampaign by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that aims to target unsafe driving at a particularly deadly time of year.

Drivers may notice increased law enforcement efforts to crack down on speeding. This will include more radar operations and speed display signs.



“We have an epidemic of high-speed crashes occurring on roads in North Carolina, and that’s why agencies across the state opted to make speeding the focus on this year’s ‘Operation Crash Reduction’ campaign,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program. “This is part of GHSP’s broader efforts to combat a dangerous increase in speeding through increased enforcement, public awareness and policy.”



The “Operation Crash Reduction” effort is focused on NC, Washington D.C., Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia.

NC experiences some of the nation’s highest numbers of traffic crash-induced fatalities. According to NHTSA, from 2015 to 2019, this region experienced more fatal crashes in October than in any other month. A total of 190 people were killed in crashes during the month of October last year in NC. Of those, 42 deaths were related to speeding.



As of Oct. 3, nearly 300 people have been killed in speed-related crashes in NC. That represents more than one fatality a day in 2022. Between 2017 and 2021, there was a 17 percent increase in speed-related crashes in NC.



You can find more information and statistics on speeding in NC here.