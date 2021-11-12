NC House Speaker Tim Moore says he isn’t running for Congress

FILE – House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, gavels in a session as North Carolina legislators convene on the House floor to move forward a coronavirus relief package in Raleigh, N.C., April 30, 2020. A North Carolina Senate committee voted Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, to advance a measure that would impose tougher penalties on those who engage in violent protests. Moore, the bill’s sponsor, said his plan will better protect businesses and police from violence and property damage similar to what he saw occur in Raleigh last year during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina House of Representatives Speaker Tim Moore (R-111) will not run for Congress, he said in a statement Thursday evening.

Moore said he considered it and was humbled by the people who expressed their desire for him to represent them in Washington.

“Right now I am focused on the issues at hand that impact all North Carolinians,” Moore’s statement said.

“I look forward to serving with my colleagues as Speaker of the House of Representatives and securing a supermajority for the Republicans next year,” Moore wrote.