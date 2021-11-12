NC House Speaker Tim Moore says he isn’t running for Congress

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina House of Representatives Speaker Tim Moore (R-111) will not run for Congress, he said in a statement Thursday evening.
Moore said he considered it and was humbled by the people who expressed their desire for him to represent them in Washington.
“Right now I am focused on the issues at hand that impact all North Carolinians,” Moore’s statement said.
“I look forward to serving with my colleagues as Speaker of the House of Representatives and securing a supermajority for the Republicans next year,” Moore wrote.