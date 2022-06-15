(WGHP) — Thousands of North Carolinians who have been charged with felonies and are on probation or parole after being incarcerated are currently not eligible to vote, but that will be changing soon.

On March 28, North Carolina’s trial court ruled on a case related to the voting rights of North Carolinians who have been convicted of felonies.

The final judgment in the CSI v. Moore case decided that NC’s felony disenfranchisement law is unconstitutional.

This means everyone in the community who has prior felony convictions must be allowed to register and vote in upcoming elections, according to a Forward Justice organization news release.

A month later, on April 26, the NC Court of Appeals issued a ruling and implemented a temporary “stay” in the CSI v. Moore ruling for the May 17 and June 26 primary elections.

The stay was granted, but the Court of Appeals ruled that the NC State Board of Elections must put the final judgment in CSI v. Moore into place after the primary elections.

Once those elections have passed, any felon in NC who is not incarcerated will reportedly be able to register and vote.

Right now, North Carolinians with felony charges who are not on probation can register to vote, and their rights will be restored.