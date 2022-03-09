NC farmers feeling impact of rising fuel costs

(WGHP) — Farmers in North Carolina are now saying it may soon cost too much to get food from their land to your table amid rising fuel costs.

One Guilford County farmer says his busy season hasn’t even started yet, and he’s already worried.

Mike Faucett, owner of Faucette Farms in Brown Summit, is in a unique position. He has an overflow supply of fuel for his farm, but he says the real worry will come when he runs out because, at these prices, he isn’t sure if he’ll be able to replace it.

Faucette says it usually costs him $125 twice a week to fill up just one of his trucks. He also has tractors and other farm equipment that all run on diesel fuel. At $5 a gallon, costs to keep Faucette’s farm running are starting to outweigh profits.

“These tractors…if you’re working them hard, you can put a hundred gallons of diesel fuel through them a day.” Faucette said. “Where is it coming from? Where is the money going to come from to make that offset in what we’re paying for fuel?”

Without knowing what was coming, Faucette planned ahead last year, buying and storing 6,000 gallons of fuel. He still has enough to keep the farm running for now.

“When that fuel runs out, I hope we don’t have to quit,” Faucette said.

It’s not just Faucette’s farm feeling the pinch. NC Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says farmers all over are struggling right now.

“I would say right now that agriculture faces the most difficult year beginning that I’ve ever seen in the 50 years that I’ve been involved in agriculture. If you look at the rising fuel prices…all of the input costs have skyrocketed,” Troxler said.

The hike in gas will most likely trickle down to these farmers’ customers. It’s something Faucette may have to consider for his farm as they continue to deliver fresh produce around the state.

“We’re in turn going to have to end up passing the fuel on some kind of way. I reckon we’ll have to do a surcharge on our deliveries and hope our customers will go along with it,” Faucette said.

Faucette has been in the farming business for years but says if prices keep rising, he may consider retirement.

“We’re in a good position to keep on growing the same amount of produce we’ve been growing. We’re probably going to be able to do it this year. But once we have to replace all these inputs, I don’t know what we’re going to do,” he said.

Growing season at Faucette farms will start in the next few weeks.

Faucette says getting through this year is his first priority then he’ll worry about restocking his fuel supply.

He’s hoping that by the time he needs to do that, costs will have gone down.