(WGHP) — North Carolinians can now buy distilled spirits on Sunday at distilleries across the state.

The new law went into effect on Friday after being signed on Sept. 10 by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Sunday, Oct. 3 marks the first time bottled liquor sales have been legal on Sundays since Prohibition.

ABC stores are still prohibited from selling distilled spirits on Sunday.

