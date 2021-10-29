NC civil rights groups file state lawsuit over redistricting, racial representation concerns

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. 9WGHP) — Civil rights groups filed a state lawsuit on Friday that challenges the North Carolina legislature’s process for drawing new N.C. House and Senate voting maps, according to a statement released by the Southern Coalition for Social Justice.

The suit would reportedly block proposed state legislative districts for failing to consider race during the initial stages of the map-making process in a way that could impact the representation of Black North Carolinians in violation of state and federal law.

The statement says the SCSJ brought the case on behalf of the NC NAACP, Common Cause and individual voters alongside pro bono counsel with the law firm Hogan Lovells.

The case, NC NAACP vs. Berger, was filed in Wake County Superior Court.

Click here to view the complaint. Click here to view the motion for preliminary injunction.