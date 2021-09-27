NC A&T renames 2 dorms to honor accomplished alumni

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two iconic campus buildings have new names at N.C. A&T.

The Board of Trustees voted to rename the campus buildings, formerly Morrison Hall and Cherry Hall, after two former students: former chairwoman of the Board of Trustees, Velma Speight, Ph.D. and former College of Engineering Dean Joseph Monroe, Ph.D.

“Naming these campus buildings for such distinguished and well-deserving alumni as Drs. Speight and Monroe is our honor and pleasure. The dedication, service and impact they’ve had on this campus, their respective fields, and our nation is beyond significant,” said Ken Sigmon, vice chancellor for University Advancement and President of The Foundation for North Carolina A&T State University, Inc. “As a leading, institution of higher education, A&T will make every effort to ensure our campus, including buildings, reflects ideals and individuals of the highest quality and standards.”

Known as “Miss Aggie Pride,” Speight has demonstrated a strong commitment to her alma mater, as well as the field of education, for over 45 years.

Monroe received bachelor’s degrees in mathematics, English and French from A&T before moving on to Texas A&M, where he completed M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science, becoming the first African American to earn a doctoral degree in that discipline in the United States.

Following receipt of his degrees, Monroe received commission as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and was appointed an associate professor of Computer Science in the U.S. Air Force Academy. Monroe went on to become the first African American appointed a full professor at the Academy.

The buildings were had their names stripped last year after “discoveries were brought to light that their namesakes were aligned with white supremacy”, which A&T states does not ally with their values.