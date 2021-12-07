Amber Alert issued for baby abducted by mother in Randolph County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert has been issued across North Carolina on Tuesday morning after a baby was abducted in Randolph County.

Ava Lee Pierce

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce was reported missing by her father, Matthew Pierce, on Monday.

According to Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Pierce reported that his 1-year-old child, Ava was taken by her mother, Roxanne Michelle Parson, during a visit on Dec. 1. Parson’s parental rights had been terminated. A warrant for arrest for felony abduction of a child has been issued for Parson.

Ava Pierce is described as being a white female weighing around 20 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes, and a birthmark on the right side of her abdomen, according to the alert. According to authorities, Ava has a condition that requires medication that she does not have with her.

Roxanne Parson

Roxanne Michelle Cromer Parson, 34 is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Parson has brown hair, blue eyes and sores on her face, according to the Amber Alert.

There was no description of what Parson was last seen wearing.

According to NCDPS, the pair were last seen at 3777 Benny Lineberry Road and were headed in an unknown direction.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911 or *HP.