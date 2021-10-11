N.C. 109 closed in Davidson County near Denton after tractor-trailer overturned, driver taken to hospital

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

Close-up of broken glass (Getty Images)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Highway 109 is closed at mile marker 109, and the driver of a tractor-trailer is in the hospital, according to NC Highway Patrol.

At 12:07 p.m. on Monday, a tractor-trailer headed south on N.C. 109, near Loflin Road, went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the tractor-trailer to go off the road.

N.C. 109 is closed in both directions just south of Handy Road at mile marker 109, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The road closed at 12:18 p.m. and is expected to reopen around 6:18 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter