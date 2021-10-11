N.C. 109 closed in Davidson County near Denton after tractor-trailer overturned, driver taken to hospital

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Highway 109 is closed at mile marker 109, and the driver of a tractor-trailer is in the hospital, according to NC Highway Patrol.

At 12:07 p.m. on Monday, a tractor-trailer headed south on N.C. 109, near Loflin Road, went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital in serious condition.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the tractor-trailer to go off the road.

N.C. 109 is closed in both directions just south of Handy Road at mile marker 109, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The road closed at 12:18 p.m. and is expected to reopen around 6:18 p.m.