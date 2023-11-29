RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A nationwide program called Project Safe Neighborhoods is keeping tabs on the most violent offenders.

“Unfortunately … crime doesn’t stop,” Randolph County Coordinator for Project Safe Neighborhoods Rodney Trogdon said.

Trogdon oversees the program along with federal and state law enforcement agencies in Randolph County.

The program keeps tabs on repeat offenders and provides help for them to follow the right path. If they don’t, they can go back to prison.

“We’re letting you know up front that the next charge you get, you’re either going to get into the federal system if you fit their criteria or you’re going to get the maximum out-of-state time,” Trogdon said.

Trogdon keeps track of these people through the offender’s violent record.

The records are also shared with several law enforcement authorities both within and outside of the county as well as at the federal level.

It helps law enforcement pursue repeat offenders.

Because of this program, the federal level has taken on approximately 50 cases, and nearly a half-dozen convicts have returned to prison.

“We’re just tired of the violence,” Trogdon said.

At least 22 counties in the Triad are part of the program.