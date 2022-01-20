National Guard soldiers stationed in central, eastern North Carolina ahead of winter weather on Thursday, Friday

(WGHP) — The State of North Carolina is taking steps to prepare for another round of winter weather heading to the Tarheel State on Thursday night and Friday.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected to hit eastern North Carolina hardest.

“We expect significant power outages from this storm in our southeastern counties including the cities of Wilmington, Jacksonville, and New Bern,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday. “That’s where a quarter-inch or more of ice is expected on trees and power lines and that’s a recipe for power outages, unfortunately.”

On Wednesday, Cooper issued a State of Emergency effective immediately, so the state can “mobilize state resources and lay the groundwork for potential federal reimbursement just like the storm this past weekend.”

Cooper added that 114 National Guard soldiers are stationed in central and eastern North Carolina on Thursday with high-clearance vehicles, trucks and four-wheel-drive ambulances. These soldiers will move to specific counties as needed.

The governor is encouraging North Carolinians to take steps to make sure their families and homes are prepared before the winter weather hits.

“While we know the forecast has changed in the past few hours and may continue to change, now is the time to get ready if you’re in the forecast zone,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “Before tonight, get groceries and essentials you need for the next few days and make sure you’re prepared in case your power goes out.”

According to FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton, rain mixed with snow is expected to continue coming down across the north and will spread south through the early evening.

This evening, a shift over to mostly snow showers could leave up to a 1/2 inch of snow in a few spots.

Friday, a chance of flurries will lead into more snow showers, which are expected to leave less than 1/2 inch of snow in the Triad. East and south of the Triad could see up to 1 inch. Eastern and especially northeastern North Carolina could see more than 4 inches.

To prepare for this storm and possible power outages, North Carolina Emergency Management advises people to:

Get the groceries and essentials you need before Thursday evening. Travel will become hazardous in many parts of eastern North Carolina after that.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged in case your power goes out

Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet including leash and feeding supplies, enough food and for several days and pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.