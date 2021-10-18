National community-based crime-reduction program set to make its way to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are collaborating with local organizations to stop violence in high-crime areas.

Leaders have signed with a national organization, Cure Violence Global, to reduce violent crimes.

Leaders say the plan is to have community-based leaders delve into the source of violence by mediation, prevent retaliation and help community members better themselves.

Winston-Salem will be the third city in North Carolina to pair with the program after Greensboro in 2019.

The City of Greensboro gives the local location $500,000 a year in funding for different projects, like housing and education stipends.

Ingram Bell, program manager for Cure Violence Greensboro, said this is a program she honors. She’s from these communities and wants the best for each person in them.

“We’re able to have relationships with people from this community and not necessarily stop it but have community conversations, where they’re not as active,” said Bell.

Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager for Forsyth County, Government, said with the plaguing violence in the county, a program like Cure Violence is much needed.

“Forsyth County and the City of Winston-Salem have both collectively reached out to Cure Violence because we want to see something different in our community we know we need a something evidence base,” Robinson said.

Robinson said Winston-Salem and Forsyth County have already started to put money aside for outreach programs if they plan to move forward.

Robinson said they plan to have a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, where community organizers will learn more about the Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, Cure Violence model.

The program for Winston-Salem is slated to begin in 2020.