NASCAR tests nextgen car at Bowman Gray Stadium with several well-known drivers behind wheel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a big day for NASCAR as it tests its future car in Winston-Salem with several well-known retired drivers behind the wheel, including Dale Earnhardt Jr.

This is the first time since 1971 that a NASCAR Cup Series race car is making laps at Bowman Gray Stadium.

NASCAR is testing the new nextgen car that will make its debut in February at a purpose-built track modeled closely after the quarter-mile layout of Bowman Gray.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer were behind the wheel for Tuesday’s session.

This morning, Tony Stewart made laps in an official Goodyear tire test.

Those three drivers were picked to make the laps so no current driver would have an advantage in February’s race in the new car.