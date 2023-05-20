NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For the first time since 1996, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series officially returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

After qualifying Saturday morning with Corey Heim claiming pole position, drivers started their engines for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Tyson 250 at 1:30 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series regulars William Byron (4th position), Kyle Larson (8th position), Christopher Bell (9th position), Ross Chastain (12th position) and Bubba Wallace (14th position) are racing in the Tyson 250 in preparation for Sunday’s All-Star Race.

Cup Series garage open at North Wilkesboro as teams ready for the All-Star qualifying heat races Saturday evening. (Chris Weaver/WGHP)

The Fan Zone at North Wilkesboro Speedway opened at 8 a.m. and will be open until 7:30 p.m.

After the 250, Matt Dylan takes the stage to perform “Carolina Moonshine” at 4:30 p.m. He released the song in 2009 alongside a music video recorded at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The song was part of the soundtrack for the 2010 film “Red Dirt Rising.”

At 4:35 p.m., the Moonshiners & Revenuers follow with Rusty Wallace and Jeff Hammond.

Alex Key, a Wilkesboro native, is set to perform “We Want You Back” at 5:30 p.m. The song was part of the movement to revitalize the North Wilkesboro Speedway and was released with a music video filmed at the speedway.

The night closes out with heat races ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race. The 22 drivers already locked into the field will be split into two 60-lap heat races which will determine the starting lineup for the All-Star Race. The results from Heat 1, set for 7:35 p.m., will establish the inside row, and the results from Heat 2, set for 8:15 p.m., will establish the outside row.

