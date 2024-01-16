ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Demand for Narcan is high in the Triad, and officials hope more lives will be saved with a new addition to the Alamance County Health Department.

When you stop by the ACHD off Graham Hopedale Road, in the lobby you can get Narcan from a vending machine for free.

The health department installed the machine on Wednesday.

It’s all thanks to grant money from the county and supply from the North Carolina Department of Health of Human Services.

According to Ashley Barber, who is coordinator for the ACHD, in 2023, Alamance County law enforcement reported 273 overdoses, and 28 of them were deadly.

In 2022, the overdoses total was 238, and 39 people died.

Barber says she has had to step in to save someone herself.

“One day, we did come across an individual who was slumped over outside his motel room. We tried to call to him and wake him and couldn’t. We provided a Narcan kit to the person who was with him and talked through how to administer Narcan,” Barber said.

Barber says the ACHD has 1,000 Narcan kits in stock.

They’ve given away about 15 since the vending machine was installed last week.