FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — “I won’t give up.”

Those four words got a North Forsyth High School senior into college. Narisha Davis is the first in her family to get that higher education.

She’s blazing a trail to higher education.

“I have a dream, and my dream is coming true,” she said. “I am the first on both sides.”

The North Forsyth senior has excelled inside and outside of the classroom.

She started applying to colleges in October then she got her first acceptance letter. Ten colleges accepted Davis.

“Every time I opened another one, the excitement got better” she said.

With her happiness came some sadness. The senior’s biggest cheerleader, her grandmother, wasn’t around to witness this historic moment in her family’s history.

She died last year.

“She would be extremely happy to see me go off to college,” she said. “I got into Guilford. That’s the one I will be attending in the fall.”

She is using her success to empower other students to set goals.

“Even though the journey can be extremely hard, you got this,” Davis said.”Don’t give up…just keep going.”

Davis chose Guilford College because of the campus and scholarship opportunities.

She plans to become an anesthesiologist.