DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead and a woman was hurt in an attack that happened at a home in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 12:36 p.m. Sunday, a 911 call reported that there was a shooting at a home on Oakdale Lane in Tyro.

While Davidson County deputies and emergency crews were responding, they learned that the two victims had been taken from the scene. They were brought to the West Davidson Village Shopping Center parking lot on the 4700 block of N.C. 150 south in Lexington.

At the scene, emergency crews tried to save the victims’ lives, but 28-year-old Tyler Burgwyn Brady, of Gold Hill, died at the scene. A 29-year-old woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran away before deputies arrived, but investigators were able to identify the suspect as Curtis Lee Wall, 40. His home is where the shooting took place.

Davidson County detectives obtained warrants for Wall’s arrest on a charge of murder.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Curtis Lee Wall is asked to call the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105 or the Lexington Area Crime stoppers at (336) 243-2400.