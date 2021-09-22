Murder suspect turns self in after deadly shooting on Bon Air Avenue in Winston-Salem

Nathaniel Darnell Hood

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of murder has turned himself in after a deadly shooting in Winston-Salem on Sept. 11, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Police charged Nathaniel Darnell Hood, 44, with possession of a firearm by a felon and murder.

Hood turned himself in on Wednesday.

Around 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers responded to a reported shooting at Bon Air Avenue.

Officers found one victim, Timothy Lee Jackson, 58, of Winston-Salem, on the front porch of the home. He had been shot in the torso.

Jackson was taken to a local hospital for treatment by EMS where he died on Sunday.

Detectives learned a group of people confronted Jackson at his home and began arguing with him. People in the group shot Jackson while on his front porch and drove away, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the WSPD. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County”on Facebook.