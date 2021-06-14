Murder suspect arrested at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder suspect was taken into custody at Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

Officers arrested Anthony Niyer Horne, 19, at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Horne was wanted for conspiracy to commit robbery and first-degree murder after a deadly attack in Rocky Mount on Friday, according to WNCN.

At about 10 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the shooting on the 600 block of Park Avenue. At the scene, officers found 53-year-old Derrick Anthony Bryant suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS tried to save the victim’s life, but Bryant died at the scene.

Horne received no bond.