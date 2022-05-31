STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Investigators have a suspect after a woman was allegedly killed on Rest Home Road, according to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rest Home Road in the Germanton area.

At the scene, investigators found 38-year-old Brandy Nicole Smitherman. The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the condition in which they found Smitherman but did say that they attempted life-saving measures. Smitherman died at the scene.

Investigators identified Dennis William Stultz, 27, of Germanton, as the suspect. He was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder and taken to jail with no bond.

The sheriff’s office is waiting for the results of an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Johnson at the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 593-8787 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8506.