FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after allegedly killing a man and shooting at deputies during a chase in Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 1900 block of Cartwright Drive in Kernersville. Deputies were told to keep a lookout for a blue Ford Explorer.

At the scene, investigators found a man with a gunshot wound. The victm died at the scene. The sheriff’s office has not released the victim’s name.

Minutes after the lookout report, deputies found the suspect vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver kept going, deputies say.

Deputies chased after the Ford Explorer, and the driver reportedly fired shots out of the window during the chase before tossing the gun. The SUV stopped on Salem Parkway at Bunker Hill Road, and deputies arrested the driver, identified as Jason Odell Billings, 43, of Kernersville.

Deputies were able to find the gun on the road.

Billings was charged with first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer with intent to kill.

Investigators believe Billings and the victim knew each other and say there is no danger to the public.

“First of all, our prayers and condolences go out to the loved one of the victim,” said Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. in a statement. “Secondly, I want to thank the first responders, EMS and Fire, for the sacrifices they make every day, and a special thank you to the Deputies who put their very lives on the line to protect and serve our community. My hope and my prayer is that one day we can resolve our disputes without violence. But until that day, the Office of the People will be here to keep our community safe, no matter the cost.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112; anonymously text information, photos and video via Text-A-Tip at (336) 920-8477; or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.