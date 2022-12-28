HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Water mains have broken in at least three cities or towns in the Piedmont Triad early Wednesday morning.

High Point is reporting a water line break around the 1800 block of South Main Street. Crews are on the scene and South Main Street between Greenview Terrace and South University Parkway is closed to all traffic while they are on scene.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

In Winston-Salem, a water main break is impacting the eastbound lanes of Silas Creek Parkway, between Miller Street and Lockland Avenue. Traffic is being diverted and the road will remain closed while the freezing temperatures make the water on the road a hazard.

In Surry County, the town of Pilot Mountain is dealing with low pressure and water outages due to a water main break on the West US 52 bypass.

Once water services are restored, citizens of Pilot Mountain should boil all water used or used bottled water until the Town of Pilot Mountain released a statement saying otherwise.

Customers are encouraged to conserve their water as repairs are made.