LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple students having been charged in connection to a spate of threats at Piedmont Triad schools.

According to Lexington Police Department, they have been working with the school district to investigate the six threats made against Lexington Senior High School and Lexington Middle School over a ten-day period. The threats were posted to various social media platforms.

“Lexington Police Department school resource officers have worked closely with school staff to decide the best course of action for each event, prioritizing the safety of all students and staff,” the department says.

A 14-year-old high school student was charged with felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property in connection to a threat at the school on Oct 4.

Two other students have now been identified and charged with making threats. A 15-year-old has been charged with felony communicating a threat of mass violence on education property in connection to a threat made to the high school on Oct. 9.

A 14-year-old has been charged in connection to a threat made against Lexington Middle School and two staff members on Oct. 10.

“We take all circumstances of threats on our educational campuses very seriously. Our students don’t deserve to live in fear nor continue to have their school days disrupted,” Lexington Police Department states.

They ask for parents and community members to be aware of their children’s social media activity, and that anyone with any knowledge about the other threats to contact the police department.