Aaron Parsons

Ronald Johnson

(WGHP) — Three men across two counties have all been charged with death by distribution.

Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday they charged Ronald Johnson, 24, with death by distribution.

Then on Monday they arrested and charged Aaron Parsons, 30, with death by distribution as well. They were both given $200,000 bonds.

They did not release the name of the victim in this case but said the overdose happened in November of 2021.

William George Crowe

Rockingham County has also charged someone with Death by Distribution.

They say that William George Crowe, 41, of Summerfield, was charged in connection to the death of James Holder, who was found dead on June 6. He was given a $250,000 bond. He was arrested Monday.

As opioid overdoses have risen throughout Alamance County, “the Alamance Narcotics Enforcement Team (ANET) has been investigating non-fatal and fatal overdoses,” they said in a release.