WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple pets were rescued from a house fire in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of Beth Avenue.

A man in his 50s was able to get ut fo the home with no injuries.

A video posted by the Winston-Salem Fire Department shows firefighters rescuing an unresponsive dog.

The cause of the fire is reportedly an electrical issue.

Pets being rescued from house fire in the 500 block of Beth Ave. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/88kot7TO3R — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) October 17, 2021