LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple pets were rescued on Sunday when Lexington firefighters responded to two house fires, according to a Lexington Fire Department news release.

Around 6:04 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire on Eastside Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the home on Eastside Drive and saw smoke and fire coming from the home’s front door.

Firefighters searched the house and found that everyone who lives there was out of the building. During the search, firefighters found and rescued two cats, three ferrets and a bearded dragon.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by The City of Lexington Fire Marshal’s Office.

At 10:43 p.m., crews responded to another house fire on Pond Street.

Crews extinguished the fire but could not search the home due to fire conditions and structural integrity.

The house had not been occupied in two months.

Two other homes and a vehicle were damaged by the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by The City of Lexington Fire Marshal’s Office.