FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several people were struck during a shooting at a large gathering on Saturday.

On Saturday, deputies came to the 100 block of Ogden School Road in response to a reported shooting.

At the scene, deputies discovered that there had been a large gathering in the area and a “disturbance” broke out.

Investigators say that a firearm was discharged during that disturbance and multiple people were struck.

The victims were taken to local hospitals and their injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.