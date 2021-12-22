Multiple people facing murder, kidnapping charges after woman stabbed in Surry County

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people are facing murder and kidnapping charges after a woman was stabbed in Surry County, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.
On Dec. 1, the Surry County deputies were told about a cutting incident in the Crossroads Church Road community.
When patrol deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 45-year-old woman with an apparent stab wound to the lower extremities.
Deputies and detectives with the sheriff’s office interviewed people and gathered information throughout the night leading to a search warrant being issued for a home on Moondreamer Lane in Mount Airy.
During the investigation, detectives determined that the victim had been kidnapped, stabbed and burnt with a metal object.
Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said that the suspects are currently in custody.
Travis Ray Hall, 38, of Albemarle, was charged with:
- one count of attempted first-degree murder
- one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
- one count of first-degree kidnapping
- one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping
- one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
Hall was given a $1,800,000secured bond and a court date of Jan. 12.
Lakin Nicole Harvey, 28, of Mount Airy, was charged with:
- one count of attempted first-degree murder
- one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
- one count of first-degree kidnapping
- one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping
- one count of assault by strangulation
Harvey was given a $1,700,000.00 secured bond and a court date of Jan. 12.
Gregory Todd Sawyers, 53, of Mount Airy was charged with:
- one count of attempted first-degree murder
- one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
- one count of first-degree kidnapping
- one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping
- one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
Gregory was given a $1,860,000.00 secured bond and a court date of Jan. 12.
Grayson Gregory Sawyers, 32, of Mount Airy, was charged with:
- one count of first-degree kidnapping
- one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping
Grayson was given a $50,000.00 secured bond and a court date of Jan.12.