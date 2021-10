GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of a major interstate are closed after a crash.

I-40 Westbound in Greensboro near the South Elm Eugene Street exit, Exit 221, has three of four lanes closed.

This is a busy area just west of downtown Greensboro where Business-85 and US-29 split off from I-40. Traffic is being diverted onto NC 421.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area and use caution.