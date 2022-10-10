GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple juveniles were pepper sprayed during a fight by a school resource officer on Friday night, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 9 p.m., two juveniles got in a fight at a Southern Guilford High School football game.

As deputies from the GCSO were making their way toward the fight, a large crowd quickly formed around the two juveniles.

The school resource officer assigned to SGHS was trying to separate the two when a third person started fighting.

The SRO used pepper spray on the juveniles when they didn’t stop fighting after the SRO had told them to stop, the release says.

The fight ended, and the crowd broke up.

Everyone involved in the fight was a juvenile. No injuries were reported as a result of the pepper spray, but both juveniles reported minor injuries related to the fight.

No other injuries were reported.

Because the people involved were juveniles, Guilford County deputies cannot release any further information about the investigation, its outcome or any juvenile court action that may be taken.

The GCSO provides a law enforcement presence at all Guilford County Schools high school football games.