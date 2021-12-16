Multiple injuries reported in crash on Fairfield Road in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple injuries have been reported after a crash in High Point on Thursday evening, according to High Point Fire Department officials.

The crash happened on Fairfield Road near BBQ Joe’s Country Cooking.

Officials said the driver of a van was coming down Fairfield Road, lost control, hit the guy wire of a power pole and brought powerlines down.

The van continued into the BBQ Joe’s parking lot and hit a trailer that is used for overflow orders this time of year.

Multiple people, including children, have been taken to the hospital, according to Guilford County EMS.

The extent of injuries has not been released.