YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thieves drove into a Piedmont Triad gun store and stole multiple guns overnight.

The manager of Foothills Firearms says that around 1 a.m. on Monday, someone drove into the store and stole ten handguns.

According to the manager, the thieves were in and out quickly, probably less than a minute. He believes that two people came into the store with a third suspect driving.

The car was described as a burgundy Toyota sedan.

The owner of Foothills Firearms is offering a reward for information about the theft.