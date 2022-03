LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A house fire in Lexington has prompted a huge emergency response.

Davidson County dispatch confirmed that a call for a house fire on Yadkin College Road came in just before noon.

More than 12 departments are on the scene of the fire helping to put it out. Power lines in the are have been downed, US 64 is shut down near Yadkin College Road while officials are on scene.

No reports of any injuries at this time.