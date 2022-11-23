GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple agencies across Guilford County are thanking the community for the help in locating a woman who went missing Monday night.

Phyllis Rollins was found early Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 4500 block of Old Randleman Road in Greensboro, about 1.5 miles away from her home.

Her scent from a pillowcase led Lacey, an 8-year-old Guilford County K-9, and her handler, Deputy Amanda Coffer, to find her lying in a valley with only the clothes on her back.

“It’s an amazing feeling anytime you find somebody, especially alive and in the conditions she was in last night. It’s just a blessing to return her back home to her family for Thanksgiving,” Coffer said.

76-year-old Phyllis Rollins was reported missing by her family Monday. Officials said she was last seen at her home before wandering off.

Multiple search crews from Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 units, drones and the fire department all aided in the efforts to find her quickly.

Captain Yousef Sansour said crews started looking for her around 8 a.m. Wednesday and located her in the woods around 11:30 a.m.

“Being out at night…obviously, they’re going to be pretty tired. Whether it’s just the weather conditions or just what’s happening,” Sansour said.

FOX8 spoke to the Rollins family, who were happy she was found just in time for the holiday.

David, her brother, said once deputies discovered his sister, she was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.