Multiple agencies respond to overnight fire at Stokesdale wedding venue

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire broke out at a popular Piedmont Triad wedding venue Sunday night.

Crews were called to the Bella Collina Mansion in Stokesdale just before midnight. The venue overlooks Belews Lakes on Mount Carmel Road. Eight different departments responded to the fire, and as a result, they were able to contain it in a single room.

The next few months of weddings are booked up, and the owner hopes to clean up in time for this weekend’s weddings.

Employees that were in the building when the fire broke out were able to get out safely. No injuries have been reported.

They are working to figure out the cause of the fire, but the Fire Chief on the scene says that the fire was caught quickly due to working smoke alarms. The extent of the damage is not known at this time.

